Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,298 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 29,137 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000.

ISTB traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.75. 229,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,863. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.37 and a 1 year high of $48.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1508 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

