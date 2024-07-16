Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 170.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 184.9% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Xylem by 370.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on XYL. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price target on Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.92.

In other news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Xylem news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xylem stock traded up $4.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,212,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,337. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $146.08. The company has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.88.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

