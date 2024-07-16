Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,334 ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 231,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after purchasing an additional 31,046 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 7.4% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 399.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 48,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 30.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on OGS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ONE Gas from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.69.

ONE Gas Price Performance

NYSE OGS traded up $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.31. 619,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,611. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $82.06.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $758.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

