Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,325 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 370.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.25. 853,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,933. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $117.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

