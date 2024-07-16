Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,361,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,461,000 after purchasing an additional 357,133 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,075,000. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 15,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 2.1 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.44. The stock had a trading volume of 8,161,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,392,783. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.14 and a 12-month high of $134.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.95.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 342.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.36.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

