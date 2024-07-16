Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RHP. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,431,000 after purchasing an additional 47,077 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 71.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 27,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $1,772,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 13.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 79,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,468,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 819,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,156,815.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,468,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 819,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,156,815.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Haslam acquired 9,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.28 per share, for a total transaction of $999,992.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,381.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE RHP traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.09. The stock had a trading volume of 517,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,837. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.14. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $122.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 91.10%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

