Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Shares Down 2.5%

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM)’s stock price was down 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $8.93. Approximately 1,131,818 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,811,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HBM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.36.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HBM

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average is $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $524.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.69 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 4.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 552,226 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 124,376 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 1,499,693 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,498,000 after acquiring an additional 166,120 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 639,422 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 31,283 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 44,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.