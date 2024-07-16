Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Short Interest Up 15.0% in June

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hugo Boss Price Performance

BOSSY stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.57. 447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.50. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $16.93.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Hugo Boss had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 20.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hugo Boss will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hugo Boss Increases Dividend

Hugo Boss Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.1923 dividend. This is a positive change from Hugo Boss’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Hugo Boss’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparels, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, equestrian, and cycling. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

