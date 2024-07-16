Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $11.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 1,501,822 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 1,926,026 shares.The stock last traded at $8.55 and had previously closed at $8.40.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.60.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Humacyte
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Humacyte by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Humacyte during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Humacyte during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Humacyte by 350.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Humacyte during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Humacyte Stock Up 1.4 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.37.
Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Humacyte
Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.
