iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Short Interest Update

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 401,300 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the June 15th total of 425,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,013.0 days.

OTCMKTS:IAFNF remained flat at $63.26 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.13. iA Financial has a 1 year low of $56.88 and a 1 year high of $69.32.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

