IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IDYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.08.

IDEAYA Biosciences Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of IDYA opened at $41.35 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 0.86.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. IDEAYA Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at IDEAYA Biosciences

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,032,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $2,359,744.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,206,878.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,032,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,228 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 19.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,155,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,355,000 after acquiring an additional 679,985 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,976,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,337,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,566,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,889,000 after acquiring an additional 535,909 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 1,611.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 539,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,202,000 after acquiring an additional 508,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,883,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,185,000 after acquiring an additional 500,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

