IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $54.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $56.00. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.61% from the stock’s previous close.

IDYA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.92.

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $42.65. 1,065,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 0.86. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.86.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 20.09% and a negative net margin of 483.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 34,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $1,439,643.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,342,455.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 34,433 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $1,439,643.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,342,455.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $2,359,744.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,206,878.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,644 shares of company stock worth $4,832,228 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDYA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,155,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,355,000 after purchasing an additional 679,985 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,976,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,337,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,566,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,889,000 after acquiring an additional 535,909 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 1,611.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 539,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,202,000 after acquiring an additional 508,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,883,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,185,000 after acquiring an additional 500,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

