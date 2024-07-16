ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Short Interest Down 8.2% in June

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,080,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the June 15th total of 53,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 31.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ImmunityBio from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

ImmunityBio Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IBRX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.40. 2,162,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,282,987. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63. ImmunityBio has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $10.53.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ImmunityBio will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

Featured Articles

