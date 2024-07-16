Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Lowered to C$110.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$111.00 to C$110.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

IMO has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James set a C$93.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$95.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$88.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$99.38.

TSE IMO opened at C$97.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$63.52 and a 1 year high of C$101.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$93.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$88.67.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported C$2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.00 by C$0.23. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of C$12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.74 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 9.6175299 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.30%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

