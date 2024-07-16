Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the June 15th total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Imperium Technology Group Stock Performance
IPGGF traded down 0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.32. 34,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,606. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 0.44 and its 200 day moving average is 0.53. Imperium Technology Group has a 12 month low of 0.21 and a 12 month high of 1.30.
Imperium Technology Group Company Profile
