Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,641,800 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the June 15th total of 4,450,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,046.4 days.
Infineon Technologies Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNF remained flat at $38.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.09. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $28.94 and a one year high of $44.10.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Infineon Technologies
- What is a Dividend King?
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Crypto Stocks Back on the Radar: Top Picks to Watch
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Investment Company’s Earnings Hint at Rate Cuts: Stock Forecast
Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.