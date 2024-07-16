Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,641,800 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the June 15th total of 4,450,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,046.4 days.

Infineon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNF remained flat at $38.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.09. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $28.94 and a one year high of $44.10.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.