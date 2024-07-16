InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Bought by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,655 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of InMode by 9.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 889,004 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $27,079,000 after purchasing an additional 74,082 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in InMode by 1,910.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 17,171 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in InMode by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 92,989 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 45,276 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of InMode by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,228,162 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $27,314,000 after buying an additional 240,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

INMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of InMode from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on InMode from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, InMode presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Shares of INMD stock traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $18.61. 439,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 2.18. InMode Ltd. has a one year low of $16.44 and a one year high of $48.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.14.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. InMode had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $80.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

