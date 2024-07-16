InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of InMode from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of InMode in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, InMode has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.80.

InMode Stock Performance

Shares of INMD opened at $17.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.14. InMode has a 1 year low of $16.44 and a 1 year high of $48.25.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.10 million. InMode had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 26.15%. Equities analysts expect that InMode will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InMode

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INMD. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in InMode in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in InMode by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in InMode by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,168 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in InMode by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

