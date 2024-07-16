Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY) Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, July 18th

Shares of Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, July 18th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Thursday, July 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, July 18th.
Innovative Eyewear Trading Down 6.0 %
LUCY stock opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. Innovative Eyewear has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38.
Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. Innovative Eyewear had a negative net margin of 517.55% and a negative return on equity of 110.60%.
About Innovative Eyewear
Innovative Eyewear, Inc develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice.
