Insider Buying: Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Major Shareholder Buys 13,275 Shares of Stock

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aron R. English purchased 13,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $67,304.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,321,744 shares in the company, valued at $6,701,242.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Culp Price Performance

NYSE:CULP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.30. 13,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,373. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average is $4.76. Culp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $5.99.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.76 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 16.06% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Culp, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Culp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Culp during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Culp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares during the period. Finally, Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Culp during the 4th quarter worth $6,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Culp in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on Culp

Culp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.