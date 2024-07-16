Insider Buying: Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Major Shareholder Buys 13,275 Shares of Stock

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aron R. English purchased 13,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $67,304.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,321,744 shares in the company, valued at $6,701,242.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Culp Price Performance
NYSE:CULP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.30. 13,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,373. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average is $4.76. Culp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $5.99.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.76 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 16.06% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Culp, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Culp
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Culp in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Analysis on Culp
Culp Company Profile
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Culp
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.