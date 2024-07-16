Insider Selling: Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) EVP Sells 42,377 Shares of Stock

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Free Report) EVP Valerie Morisset sold 42,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $297,062.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 252,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,665.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Valerie Morisset also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 11th, Valerie Morisset sold 50,000 shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $355,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Valerie Morisset sold 5,931 shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $39,500.46.

On Friday, July 5th, Valerie Morisset sold 12,342 shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $87,134.52.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Valerie Morisset sold 50,000 shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $338,000.00.

Eliem Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ELYM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.06. The company had a trading volume of 255,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,837. The firm has a market cap of $210.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of -0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.87. Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $11.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eliem Therapeutics

Eliem Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELYM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eliem Therapeutics stock. BML Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,193,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,742 shares during the quarter. Eliem Therapeutics comprises approximately 4.0% of BML Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. BML Capital Management LLC owned approximately 7.91% of Eliem Therapeutics worth $6,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eliem Therapeutics Company Profile

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in psychiatry, epilepsy, chronic pain, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

