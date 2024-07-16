Insider Selling: Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) CEO Sells 1,600 Shares of Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) CEO Dipal Doshi sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $28,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,999.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dipal Doshi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Dipal Doshi sold 300 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $5,400.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Dipal Doshi sold 1,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $16,170.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, Dipal Doshi sold 1,800 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00.

Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance

TRDA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,484. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average is $14.33. The stock has a market cap of $599.58 million, a PE ratio of 28.19 and a beta of -0.25. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.06. The business had revenue of $59.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 14.42%. Analysts expect that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Trading of Entrada Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRDA. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $79,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,288,000 after acquiring an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 427.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,965 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 476.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

