Insider Selling: HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $96,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,197.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

HNI Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HNI traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.68. The company had a trading volume of 351,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,811. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. HNI Co. has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $49.67.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. HNI had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HNI Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HNI Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.78%.

Separately, Benchmark lifted their price target on HNI from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HNI

Institutional Trading of HNI

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of HNI during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in HNI during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in HNI in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in HNI in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in HNI in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.