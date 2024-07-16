Insider Selling: QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Major Shareholder Sells 57,253 Shares of Stock

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 57,253 shares of QuidelOrtho stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,852,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,987,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,453,680.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 93,187 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $2,954,027.90.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 24,390 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $733,895.10.

On Monday, July 8th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 59,973 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $1,822,579.47.

On Friday, July 5th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 50,739 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $1,580,519.85.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 52,724 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $1,627,589.88.

On Monday, July 1st, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 81,110 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $2,612,553.10.

On Friday, June 28th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 49,937 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $1,650,417.85.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 81,482 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $2,704,387.58.

On Monday, June 24th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 73,713 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $2,531,304.42.

On Thursday, June 20th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 67,207 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $2,344,852.23.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

QDEL stock traded up $2.37 on Tuesday, reaching $34.15. 1,140,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,139. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12 month low of $29.74 and a 12 month high of $89.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 61.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.33 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 9.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 1st quarter worth approximately $582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

