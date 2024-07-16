Insider Selling: TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.60, for a total transaction of $12,486,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,186,078.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE TDG traded up $38.56 on Tuesday, reaching $1,280.50. 218,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,906. The firm has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,305.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,207.73. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $802.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,369.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,414.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $883,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

