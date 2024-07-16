Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires 2,038 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Onsemi Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded up $1.59 on Tuesday, reaching $77.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,256,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,716,089. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Onsemi will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ON shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Onsemi from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Onsemi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.96.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

