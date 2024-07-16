Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires 577 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,913,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,231,152,000 after buying an additional 3,679,918 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,689,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,620,000 after buying an additional 133,037 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,095,000 after buying an additional 9,003,895 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,257,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,168,000 after buying an additional 114,231 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,465,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,663,000 after buying an additional 294,495 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $277.88. 1,566,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,045,994. The firm has a market cap of $416.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $278.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.54.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

