Inspire Advisors LLC Buys 3,220 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SU traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,564,018. The company has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.28. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $41.50.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

