Inspire Advisors LLC Buys 4,139 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 774.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 396.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of Hormel Foods stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.90. 305,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,813,154. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.56.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.71%.

About Hormel Foods

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.