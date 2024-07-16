Inspire Advisors LLC Grows Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 5.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQNR. StockNews.com cut Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut their target price on Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

NYSE EQNR traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $26.76. 1,923,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,291,927. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $34.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $78.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

