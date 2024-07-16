Inspire Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 83.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 109.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1,188.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 627.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACLS traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $146.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,091. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.60. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.77 and a 12 month high of $201.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.60.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $252.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.55 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $137,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACLS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.33.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

