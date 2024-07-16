Inspire Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,606,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 47,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.79. 274,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,452. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.73. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.41 and a 12-month high of $59.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

