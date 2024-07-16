Inspire Advisors LLC Has $332,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 23.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,125,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after buying an additional 144,542 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,698,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,408,229. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $51.68. The stock has a market cap of $134.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.14.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.