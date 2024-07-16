Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 15,178 Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,178 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $714,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1,279.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 71,465 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 953.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 18,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 782,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on VRNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $12,854,863.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,715,662.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VRNS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.67. 361,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,328. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.97 and a 1 year high of $52.88.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $114.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.81 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

