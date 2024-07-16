Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 82 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Inspire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,319,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,771,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 894,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,261,000 after buying an additional 65,872 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 328,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,811,000 after purchasing an additional 70,089 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,417,000. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 278,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock traded up $5.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.48. The stock had a trading volume of 56,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,780. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.17. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.40 and a 12 month high of $259.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.27 and its 200 day moving average is $220.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

