Inspire Advisors LLC Takes Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in Incyte by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 60,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 3.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Incyte from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.44.

Insider Activity at Incyte

In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $64,388.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $64,388.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 8,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $488,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,405 shares of company stock worth $1,703,109 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Price Performance

INCY traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $63.82. The company had a trading volume of 377,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,129. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.12 and a 200-day moving average of $58.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $67.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $880.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.85 million. Incyte had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Incyte

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.