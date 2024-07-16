Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 1,316 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,344 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 263.8% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SASR. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $28.58. The stock had a trading volume of 138,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,820. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.27 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $184.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

(Free Report)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.