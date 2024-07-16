Inspire Investing LLC Acquires Shares of 8,007 Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,980. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $49.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.83.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

