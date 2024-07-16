Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENPH. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 387,343.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,079,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,102,000 after buying an additional 4,078,723 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $149,425,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 817,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,083,000 after purchasing an additional 501,385 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,068,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3,396.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,711,000 after purchasing an additional 255,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 target price (down previously from $113.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $159.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.77.

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,305.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,305.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at $251,106,629.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 344,526 shares of company stock valued at $43,139,775 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ENPH traded up $1.78 on Tuesday, reaching $114.84. 1,875,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,101,531. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 57.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.72. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $192.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

