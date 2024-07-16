Inspire Investing LLC Buys 11,232 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth about $28,992,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Kyndryl by 510.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 440,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 367,912 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth $54,283,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth $940,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its stake in Kyndryl by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 6,356,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,079,000 after purchasing an additional 767,943 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KD stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.25. 770,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,562. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $28.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KD. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Kyndryl from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

In other news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 30,430 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $802,134.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,111.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

