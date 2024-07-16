Inspire Investing LLC Buys 14,787 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 145.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,787 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Q2 in the 3rd quarter worth $5,111,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,368,000 after buying an additional 487,111 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,938,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, President Kirk L. Coleman sold 3,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $216,676.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 352,177 shares in the company, valued at $21,574,363.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 27,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $1,703,272.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 750,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,902,128.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Kirk L. Coleman sold 3,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $216,676.62. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 352,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,574,363.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,637 shares of company stock worth $5,675,220 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QTWO traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, hitting $69.32. The stock had a trading volume of 212,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,132. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.91 and a one year high of $69.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.02.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $165.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.58 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Q2 from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Q2 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Q2 from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.53.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

