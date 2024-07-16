Inspire Investing LLC Buys 1,942 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,890,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,818,000 after acquiring an additional 171,672 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,757,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,447,000 after acquiring an additional 160,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,168,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PII traded up $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.54. 257,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,895. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.15 and a 200 day moving average of $87.40. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.26 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Polaris Announces Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.17. Polaris had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PII. Bank of America began coverage on Polaris in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Longbow Research raised Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Polaris from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Polaris from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PII

Polaris Profile

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.