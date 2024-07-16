Inspire Investing LLC Buys 49,995 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 248,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,995 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSAT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,739,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,398 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 4th quarter valued at $4,324,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 4th quarter valued at $2,769,000. Plustick Management LLC raised its position in Globalstar by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Plustick Management LLC now owns 9,949,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,301,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Globalstar by 264.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 560,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 407,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Globalstar Trading Up 0.4 %

GSAT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.34. 2,380,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,908,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -65.50 and a beta of 0.90. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globalstar

Globalstar ( NYSE:GSAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $56.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.92 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. Analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Globalstar news, Director James Monroe III purchased 4,510,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $4,781,506.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,708,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,230,749.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

About Globalstar

(Free Report)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.