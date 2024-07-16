Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Standex International were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SXI. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Standex International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Standex International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Standex International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Standex International by 322.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Standex International by 341.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

SXI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Standex International from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

In other news, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.02, for a total transaction of $437,929.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,453.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SXI stock traded up $6.86 on Tuesday, hitting $187.32. 14,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,880. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. Standex International Co. has a 52 week low of $130.04 and a 52 week high of $187.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.06 million. Standex International had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Standex International’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

