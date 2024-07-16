Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,169 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PHM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3,463.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zelman & Associates upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE PHM traded up $6.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.14. 1,203,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,191. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $123.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.18. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

