Inspire Investing LLC Grows Stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 158.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,433 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVLT. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth $3,298,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,092,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 78,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 24,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

Commvault Systems stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.14. The stock had a trading volume of 113,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,639. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.70 and a fifty-two week high of $126.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $223.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 17,949 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total transaction of $1,985,697.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,383 shares in the company, valued at $56,906,191.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 17,949 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total transaction of $1,985,697.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,383 shares in the company, valued at $56,906,191.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Merrill sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $665,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,207 shares in the company, valued at $14,128,411.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,816 shares of company stock worth $6,613,874. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.29.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

