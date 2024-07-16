Inspire Investing LLC Grows Stock Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Ternium by 20,865.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 220,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after buying an additional 219,712 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Ternium by 277.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 196,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after buying an additional 144,171 shares in the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Ternium by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,117,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,481,000 after acquiring an additional 91,629 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Ternium by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 958,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,696,000 after purchasing an additional 66,082 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Ternium by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 248,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,574,000 after purchasing an additional 50,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

TX traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,006. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.26. Ternium S.A. has a 52-week low of $35.22 and a 52-week high of $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.54. Ternium had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TX. StockNews.com downgraded Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ternium from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ternium from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ternium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

