Inspire Investing LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in NICE by 8.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in NICE by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of NICE by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NICE by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NICE by 46.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $339.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.07.

NICE Trading Up 1.5 %

NICE stock traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.08. 173,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,099. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $149.54 and a 12 month high of $270.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.81 million. Analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

NICE Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

