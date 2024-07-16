Inspire Investing LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 141.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,124 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Pegasystems from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Pegasystems from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

Pegasystems Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $60.64. The company had a trading volume of 103,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,998. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.85 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.01.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Pegasystems had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 45.00%. The company had revenue of $330.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pegasystems

In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total value of $45,375.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,603.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total value of $45,375.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,603.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $608,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,504,779.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,504 shares of company stock worth $999,794 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

