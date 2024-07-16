Inspire Investing LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 125.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,256 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ADMA Biologics worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,781,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,758,000 after buying an additional 336,190 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 9,222,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,686,000 after buying an additional 118,342 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,892,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,514,000 after buying an additional 840,761 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,221,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,636,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after buying an additional 27,357 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADMA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,793,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,406. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.25. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 5.21.

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. ADMA Biologics had a positive return on equity of 17.24% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $81.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ADMA Biologics news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $1,072,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,313,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ADMA. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

